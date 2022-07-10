Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

