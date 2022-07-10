Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 818 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

