McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,508 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.