Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Citigroup worth $289,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

