Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

