Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.