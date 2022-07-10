Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Mills were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

