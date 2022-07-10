Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

NYSE FIS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

