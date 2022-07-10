Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 102 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $331.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.81. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

