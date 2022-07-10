Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

