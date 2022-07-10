Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $536.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

