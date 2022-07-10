Calton & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

