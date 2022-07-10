The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

