Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.