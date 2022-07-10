Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

