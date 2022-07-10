ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.