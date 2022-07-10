First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

VO opened at $202.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

