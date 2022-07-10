First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 778 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

