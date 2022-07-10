Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

