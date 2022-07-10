Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

