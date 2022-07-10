Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

