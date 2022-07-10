Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

