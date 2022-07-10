Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.