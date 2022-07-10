700 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
