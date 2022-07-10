Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.