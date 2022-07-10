Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 276.4% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 428.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

