Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.