AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

