Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,065,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $386,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $621.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

