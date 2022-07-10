Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 117,944 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,944 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $315,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.