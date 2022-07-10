General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

