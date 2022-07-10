Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $333,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

