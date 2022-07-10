TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.
In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
