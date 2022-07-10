Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the airline’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

