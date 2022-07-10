Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

