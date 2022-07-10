Palladium Partners LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Sempra by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

