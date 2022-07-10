GFG Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,442 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

LUV stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

