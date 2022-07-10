Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,439,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.03.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

