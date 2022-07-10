Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 362,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

