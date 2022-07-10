Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

