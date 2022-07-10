First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 353.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,603.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

