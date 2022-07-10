First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 26.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 265.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

