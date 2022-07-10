First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.78 and its 200-day moving average is $517.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

