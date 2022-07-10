Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCSL opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

