Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

