Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.