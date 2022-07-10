Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

