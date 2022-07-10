Sciencast Management LP Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

