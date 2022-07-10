HWG Holdings LP Purchases 7,979 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

