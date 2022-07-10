First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,227 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 131.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in American Express by 23.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
